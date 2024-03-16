Aldama (elbow) is available to face the Thunder on Saturday.

The presence of Aldama will provide a boost for the Grizzlies on both ends of the court, as the Spaniard has been productive when called upon duty this season. Aldama, who sat out the loss to Charlotte on Wednesday, is averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game since the beginning of March.