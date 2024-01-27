Watch Now:

Aldama (knee) is available for Friday's game against Orlando.

Aldama will shed his questionable tag and will return from a one-game absence. He has struggled quite a bit in January, posting averages of 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers on 39.0 percent shooting from the field.

