Aldama (knee) is available for Friday's game against Orlando.
Aldama will shed his questionable tag and will return from a one-game absence. He has struggled quite a bit in January, posting averages of 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers on 39.0 percent shooting from the field.
