Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Back to bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Aldama will return to the bench after starting in the Grizzlies' last three games. He's averaging 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game when coming off the bench.
