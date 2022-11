Aldama posted 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over the Thunder.

Aldama saw a balanced outing in Friday's win, finishing with a team-high scoring total off the bench while posting his eighth double-digit point total of the season. Aldama has tallied 15 or more points with five or more rebounds three times this year.