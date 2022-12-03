Aldama supplied 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 22 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over the 76ers.

Aldama supplied double-digit scoring for the first time since Nov 18. He also put forth his sixth contest this season with multiple blocks. The 21-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals/blocks in 18.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.