Aldama posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 win over the Pacers.

Aldama had a fairly quiet first half with six points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field, adding three rebounds and a steal. The Memphis forward was a bit more aggressive in the second half, knocking down four of six shot attempts for another 11 points as the Grizzlies easily took care of Indiana on the road. Aldama finished third on the team in scoring with 17 points, his second-highest point total of the season and is shooting 55.3 percent from the field in the month of January.