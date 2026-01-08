Aldama (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Aldama popped up on the injury report due to right ankle soreness, but the issue isn't severe enough for the fifth-year pro to miss Wednesday's contest. He has scored in double digits in each of his last seven games (three starts), and over that span he has averaged 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 31.4 minutes per game.