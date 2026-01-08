Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Cleared to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Aldama popped up on the injury report due to right ankle soreness, but the issue isn't severe enough for the fifth-year pro to miss Wednesday's contest. He has scored in double digits in each of his last seven games (three starts), and over that span he has averaged 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 31.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Records double-double in bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Will play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-double, five swipes in loss•