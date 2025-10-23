Aldama posted five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 128-122 win over New Orleans.

Aldama ended up coming off the bench to start the regular season, backing up Jock Landale as the team's primary big men with Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee) out. Aldama led all bench players in minutes played just one less minute than Landale, indicating that Aldama will still be an important piece in the rotation.