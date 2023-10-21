Aldama is coming off the bench for Friday's preseason game against the Bucks.
The Grizzlies are still experimenting with lineups as the preseason comes to an end. Steven Adams is resting Friday, while Aldama and Xavier Tillman are vying for the backup center minutes for Opening Night.
