Aldama will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Aldama got the spot start in his previous game, but the Grizzlies will roll with Jaren Jackson and Xavier Tillman in their frontcourt Friday.
