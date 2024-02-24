Aldama provided seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 101-95 loss to the Clippers.

Aldama has worked as a starter in each of his past 14 games, but he's fallen off of late, failing to exceed seven points or six boards in any of his past four contests. He's shooting just 35.7 percent from the field over that span, which is unacceptable given his frontcourt position. Aldama may get a chance to work out of the funk given the Grizzlies' lowly place in the standings and lack of depth, though the team could also opt to start rookies GG Jackson or Trey Jemison at some point in order to shake things up.