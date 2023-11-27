Aldama provided 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 119-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

Aldama has started in each of Memphis' last four games, and even though the team has gone 0-4 in those contests, Aldama continues to find ways to impact while embracing the more significant role. He's averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game when playing with the first unit, and that includes surpassing the 20-point mark twice in that span.