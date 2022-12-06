Aldama finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 101-93 victory over the Heat.

Aldama came through for anyone who managed to stream him in, delivering his best performance in almost a month. With Jaren Jackson (rest) given the night off, Aldama stepped in as the starter, compiling just his third double-double of the season. While it was a strong performance, Jackson should return for the next game, sending Aldama back to the bench.