The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Aldama has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.
Aldama suffered his ankle injury against the Raptors on Thursday and is set to miss at least another week of action. In Aldama's absence, Jake LaRavia, Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells are candidates to receive increased playing time.
