Aldama ended with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 victory over the Spurs.

Aldama has been excellent off the bench for the Grizzlies this season and continues to make an impact every time he steps on the court. His bench role means his upside will ultimately be tied to the minutes he sees, but it's worth noting he has scored in double digits every time he's logged more than 20 minutes.