Aldama finished Monday's 110-108 win over the Pistons with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 23 minutes.

Aldama returned to the starting lineup Monday after missing Saturday's contest against the Magic due to an illness. He wasn't able to get much done on offense, but he did manage to reject three shots, which was the fifth time he's reached that mark this season. Since entering the starting lineup in January, Aldama is averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 blocks over 30.2 minutes per game.