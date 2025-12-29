Aldama registered 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and five steals over 35 minutes during the Grizzlies' 116-112 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

It wasn't the most efficient performance from the field Sunday, but Aldama set a career high with five steals and led the Grizzlies with 10 rebounds, en route to his fourth double-double of the season. The fifth-year pro has been inconsistent in December, and over his last 11 outings that has averaged out to 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.1 steals over 30.8 minutes per game.