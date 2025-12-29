Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-double, five swipes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama registered 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and five steals over 35 minutes during the Grizzlies' 116-112 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.
It wasn't the most efficient performance from the field Sunday, but Aldama set a career high with five steals and led the Grizzlies with 10 rebounds, en route to his fourth double-double of the season. The fifth-year pro has been inconsistent in December, and over his last 11 outings that has averaged out to 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.1 steals over 30.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Erupts for 37 again Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Starting Tuesday vs. Utah•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Scores career-high 37 points•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Not starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Quiet outing in win•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Scores 22 in starting role•