Aldama amassed 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 overtime victory over New York.

The 11 boards were a career high, as Aldama put together a statement game after winning the starting power forward job for the Grizzlies in the preseason. Jaren Jackson (foot) isn't expected back before December, so Aldama should get plenty of opportunity to establish himself as a key part of the team's frontcourt after being the 30th overall pick in last year's draft.