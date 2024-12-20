Aldama finished Thursday's 144-93 victory over Golden State with a team-high 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.

It's the eighth double-double of the season for Aldama, and the fourth-year big led the Grizzlies in both scoring and rebounding on the night while tying his season high in made three-pointers. He's been impressive over the last month since moving back to the bench, and across the last 14 games he's averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor and a stunning 55.0 percent from beyond the arc.