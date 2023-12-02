Aldama had 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 108-94 win over Dallas.

Only four Memphis players even scored in double digits on the night, and Aldama parlayed his efficient offense into his third double-double of the season. The third-year big has supplied more than 10 points in seven of the last eight contests, averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.1 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch as he moves into a significant role in the Grizzlies' frontcourt.