Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Cavaliers.
Aldama recorded his second double-double of the season, tallying double-digit points for the eighth consecutive game. As has been the case for the past couple of years, Aldama simply continues to find a way to put up fantasy value. Zach Edey made his return to the lineup; however, Ja Morant left the game early with a calf complaint. If Morant misses further time, Aldama should be able to maintain standard league value, at least for the time being.
