Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 preseason loss to the Hawks.
Aldama filled up the stat sheet in limited minutes. He recorded a double-double while also shooting 50 percent from the floor and from beyond the arc.
