Aldama (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against Portland.
Aldama hasn't been able to make an appearance this season due to his lingering ankle issue. When he does get the green light, he'll immediately have a shot at significant rotation minutes with Steven Adams (knee) out for the season.
