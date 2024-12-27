Aldama (ankle) is doubtful to return during Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Aldama was helped back to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's contest, and he was unable to put much weight on his left ankle. The 23-year-old will likely undergo further testing, though he'll end with four points (2-3 FG) and three rebounds across three minutes if he's deemed unable to return. If Aldama is sidelned, Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.
