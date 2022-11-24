Aldama is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a non-COVID illness.
Aldama is expected to miss his first game of the season. In his presumed absence, more minutes should be available for Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia and other frontcourt options.
