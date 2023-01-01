Aldama (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Aldama already missed Saturday's game and might be in line to sit out the second half of this back-to-back set. If that is the case, then his next chance to play would come Wednesday at Charlotte. The potential absence of Aldama would free up minutes for the likes of Brandon Clarke and possibly Jake LaRavia.
