Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks with right knee soreness.
It's a downgrade from questionable for Aldama, who's not expected to play Wednesday. With Aldama likely to be unavailable, Vince Williams, GG Jackson and Jaylen Wells should all have a clearer pathway to minutes against Atlanta.
