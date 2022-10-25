Aldama produced 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 134-124 victory over the Nets.

Aldama took only eight shots in the contest, but he made six of them (including two from beyond the arc). That allowed him to tally 17 points, just one shy of his season high. Aldama is taking advantage of a starting role in his second NBA campaign to average a solid 12.8 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 blocks though his first four contests.