Aldama will enter the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Xavier Tillman (knee) is sitting out for Memphis, leaving the team very shorthanded in the frontcourt. As a result, Aldama is likely looking at a healthy workload Saturday evening. As a starter this season, Aldama holds averages of 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.