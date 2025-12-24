Aldama logged 37 points (13-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 victory over Utah.

The seven made three-pointers were a career high for Aldama, while the 37 points tied the career high he just established Saturday against the Wizards. The fifth-year big has been spotting in and out of the starting five since late November and while he hasn't been consistently productive, the peaks have been impressive. Over his last 15 games (six starts), Aldama has topped 20 points six times while averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in 29.1 minutes while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor.