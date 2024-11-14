Aldama registered 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-123 loss to the Lakers.

Aldama is making the most of Desmond Bane's absence due to an oblique injury, and he continues to deliver excellent two-way numbers every time he steps on the court. Aldama has scored in double digits while grabbing at least five rebounds in five games in a row, and he's averaging 12.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in six November appearances.