Aldama won't return to Monday's contest due to right knee soreness.
Aldama was ruled out during the third quarter Monday, although it's unclear when exactly he sustained the injury in question. He posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes prior to his departure.
