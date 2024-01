Aldama (knee) is expected to play Monday against the Warriors, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

A bruised left knee has kept Aldama out over the past three games. With the Grizzlies dealing with numerous significant injuries, Aldama's presence is more important than ever. He's averaging 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.2 minutes.