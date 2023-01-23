Aldama posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to the Suns.

Aldama's role continues to shrink, having played fewer than 20 minutes in three straight games. After a red-hot start to the season, he has quickly become an afterthought in fantasy circles, clocking in as the 241st-ranked player over the past month. Should Jaren Jackson miss time at some point, Aldama would be back on the radar as a possible streaming target. Failing that, he can be left for those in deeper formats.