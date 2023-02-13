Aldama finished Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Celtics with nine points (2-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes.

Aldama's erratic shooting from the three-point range took a bigger performance off the table, but his ability to check off every major category made him useful enough for those that streamed him in Sunday. He's unlikely to approach 30 minutes like he did Sunday on a regular basis, however; the elevated playing time was a byproduct of starting power forward Jaren Jackson fouling out in just 20 minutes.