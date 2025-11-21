Aldama tallied 29 points (11-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during the Grizzlies' 137-96 win over the Kings on Thursday.

Aldama made the most of his opportunity Thursday, when he made his first start of the regular season due to Jaren Jackson (ankle) being sidelined. Aldama reached the 20-point threshold for the first time this season while finishing with a game-high plus-28 point differential, and his five three-pointers were also a season high. The fifth-year pro will likely remain in the Grizzlies' starting lineup Saturday against the Kings if Jackson is not cleared to return.