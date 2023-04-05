Aldama is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Aldama will replace Xavier Tillman (ankle) in the starting five Wednesday. Aldama is averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.5 minutes across his previous 19 games starting this season.
