Aldama racked up 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Aldama bounced back from the ugly shooting performance he had against the Trail Blazers on Friday, when he finished with six points on 3-for-10 shooting. He responded by posting his first 20-point outing since Nov. 24. Aldama is one of several Memphis players who have been trusted into more significant roles as the season has progressed. Still, the Spaniard has done a good job overall, even if his recent displays have been subpar. He's averaging just 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game since the All-Star break.