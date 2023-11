Aldama registered 28 points (11-27 FG, 6-15 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to the Celtics.

An ankle injury delayed his start to the 2023-24 season, but Aldama is rolling now. The 28 points mark a new season high, and he's officially hot with averages of 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers over the last three games.