Aldama is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors.

Aldama took a seat along with most of Memphis' other key contributors for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Mavericks, but he's primed to return to action for Tuesday's critical battle with Golden State. He's in line to come off the bench behind Jaren Jackson, but Aldama has still played an important role on the offensive side of the floor for the Grizzlies while riding with the second unit. Over his last 12 regular-season appearances, the 2021 first-rounder averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes.