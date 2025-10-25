Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama (knee) is available for Saturday's game against Indiana.
Aldama will shed his questionable tag due to right knee soreness and suit up Saturday. The 24-year-old has appeared in both of Memphis' games thus far, averaging 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 three-pointers in 22.0 minutes per contest.
