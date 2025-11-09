Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Aldama will shed his questionable tag due to left shoulder soreness and suit up Sunday. Over his last five outings, the 24-year-old has averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 39.0 percent from the field in 26.2 minutes per contest.
