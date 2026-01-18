Aldama (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic in London.

Aldama drew the questionable tag for Sunday's contest due to a right calf contusion, but the fifth-year pro has been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. In seven outings since Jan. 2, Aldama has averaged 13.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 threes over 28.4 minutes per game while operating in a reserve role.