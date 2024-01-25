Aldama (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Aldama missed his team's last contest Wednesday against the Heat due to right knee soreness, and his status remains up in the air for Friday's clash. The Grizzlies' medical staff will monitor him closely leading up to tipoff and should have another update closer to game time.
