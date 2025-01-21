Aldama posted two points (1-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Aldama was coming off an impressive two-game stretch with averages of 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, but he couldn't generate much offensively Monday. His production has been sporadic for most of the season, and it's tough for him to provide consistent value with the Grizzlies having such a deep rotation.