Aldama totaled 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the Magic in Berlin.

It was Aldama's best scoring effort since Dec. 23, when he erupted for 37 points in a start against the Jazz. The fifth-year big has produced double-digit points in seven of eight games since returning to the second unit, averaging 13.4 points, 6.9 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 blocks in 29.4 minutes over that span.