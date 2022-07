Aldama posted 31 points (12-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's Summer League win over the Nets.

Aldama saw spot minutes as a rookie last season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes across 32 appearances. While he only shot 6-for-48 from three, he showed off the longball Tuesday. It's encouraging he's showing progress, but Aldama will still presumably only be a depth option in the frontcourt for Memphis.