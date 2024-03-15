Aldama (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Aldama was sidelined for Wednesday's loss to Charlotte, opening up a spot for GG Jackson in the starting lineup. Memphis injury report continues to be tiresome, so it's unclear what the Grizzlies' rotation will look like until we know who's going to be available.
