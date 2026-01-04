default-cbs-image
Aldama is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with right ankle soreness.

This is a new injury for Aldama, but it sounds like a day-to-day issue for him. He's been solid lately, posting averages of 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.7 three-pointers over his last six games.

