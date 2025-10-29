Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Aldama is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could keep him sidelined. He's had a decent start to the season thus far, averaging 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.
